Texas A&M Wrecking Crew member Steve Solari dies at 49

Steve Solari, who was a member of Texas A&M’s Wrecking Crew defense from 1991-93, died at 49, according to his family.

A Sugar Land native, Solari made 26 starts at A&M and never lost a game at Kyle Field in three seasons after transferring from Purdue. Solari helped the Aggies lead the nation in pass efficiency defense in 1993 as a senior and he earned second-team All-Southwest Conference honors after racking up 56 total tackles, including 40 solo stops and six quarterback sacks. He also was named the SWC defensive player of the week in the Aggies’ 73-0 win over Missouri that season.

In his career, Solari had 142 tackles, 99 solo tackles, 15.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

“Steve was a special young man,” former A&M head coach R.C. Slocum said. “He was a starting linebacker on the Wrecking Crew and played with great effort. He inspired those around him and was a leader. Since his playing days, he has continued to inspire others with his positive attitude. His memory will live on in Aggieland and with all of those who knew him.”

Solari is survived by his wife, Dr. LeChauncy Woodard Solari and children Jack and Cate.