Texas A&M WR Camron Buckley suffers season-ending injury

Texas A&M’s inexperienced receiving corps got a lot younger with a season-ending knee injury to senior Camron Buckley.
Buckley had started only four games but played in every game since coming to A&M from Cedar Hill. He has 62 career receptions for 877 yards and four touchdowns.
“You’re talking about a guy that plays a lot of ball, been in a lot of games for two years, made a lot of plays,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday on a Zoom conference call. “He’s very multiple in his positions, and he can play not just in the slot. He can play outside at both places.”
Buckley, who had surgery Wednesday, took to Twitter the day he was injured to say it was the worst day of his life. He posted another message on Thursday thanking his supporters.
“Thank you everyone who has reached out to me,” Buckley tweeted Thursday. “God has a plan for everyone & I trust His plan. Thank you to the 12th Man Foundation for providing facilities that allow me to come back stronger and better. Lastly, thank you 12th Man for your support since day one. I’ll be back.”
Buckley had only 11 catches for 121 yards last year but could have played a bigger role this year after wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers left for the NFL a year early and sophomore Ainias Smith moved to running back.
Senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon led the team in receiving last year with 66 catches for 872 yards and is an all-conference candidate, but the other five returning veteran wide receivers combined for only 17 catches. The Aggies were hopeful Buckley’s production would be in line with his sophomore season when he had 34 catches for 474 yards with both totals ranking third on the team.
“He just knows the offense and was a very good player and a good leader on our football team,” Fisher said.
A&M has several receivers vying for more playing time including freshmen Kam Brown, Demond Demas, Devin Price, Moose Muhammad III and Chase Lane, sophomores Caleb Chapman and Jalen Preston and junior Hezekiah Jones.
“We’re doing a really nice job in our receivers group. Our young guys are coming on,” Fisher said. “We’ve got a good group in there now. There are some guys who can move around. I’ve been very pleased with that group. They’ve got to get a little more consistent on a couple things.”
A&M also has the option of using more two- or three-tight end sets. The position is among the team’s deepest with the return of redshirt freshman Baylor Cupp and addition of 266-pound true freshman Blake Smith. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Cupp was the projected starter last year until he broke an ankle in the first scrimmage. That opened the door for 6-5, 265-pound Jalen Wydermyer, who had 32 catches for 447 yards and six touchdowns.
“We’re always going to mix in tight-end sets as much as we possibly can,” Fisher said. “It’s something I like to do. I think it creates mismatches, and we have guys who can block and catch, so it creates some advantages for us.”
•
The 54-year-old Fisher confirmed he was married over the summer to girl friend Courtney Harrison, who had been seen with the former Florida State coach for three years.
“We were married here in town,” Fisher said. “It was a real big ceremony. It was her and I and the preacher. It was a COVID wedding. We didn’t want to jeopardize anybody or put anybody at risk. I’m very blessed to have a great bride.”
Fisher has sons Trey and Ethan from a 22-year marriage with Candi Leigh Coogler, which ended with a divorce in December 2015.
Ethan at age 6 in April 2011 was diagnosed with Fanconi anemia, a genetic disease that mainly affects bone morrow with decreased blood-cell production. Jimbo and Candi Fisher co-founded Kidz 1st Fund, which raises money toward research, treatment and awareness of Fanconi anemia. The organization has had more than 5,000 join the National Bone Marrow Registry at Kidz 1st Fund-sponsored drives and raised $8.5 million in donations to the University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital.
Trey Fisher, who followed in the footsteps of Jimbo by playing quarterback, signed with Tennessee-Martin in February. Jimbo played quarterback at Salem College and Samford, where he was the NCAA Division III player of the year in 1987.
•
Fisher said he is pleased high school football started Thursday night and the college season is kicking off Saturday with Austin Peay against Central Arkansas
“First of all for the experience of playing in high school, I don’t think there’s a more pure thing in the world that you do,” Fisher said. “And you’re in a state that it means probably more than anywhere in the United States. I know it does ... and just knowing those kids get to fulfill their dreams. They were probably scared to death [saying], ‘I don’t get to play my senior year.’ You only get that chance one time when you’re a kid, and to lose that is tough.”
Fisher said all of football will be able to build on this weekend.
“I think it’s another good sign we’re heading in the right direction, so we can get college football, we can get pro football [going].”
•
A&M players and coaches didn’t discuss canceling practice in support of boycotts by several professional teams for social justice this week after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but Fisher said, “Our players are very aware of what’s going on.”
Fisher said there’s talk in the hallways and in individual meetings at the Bright Complex.
“We all want equality for everybody,” Fisher said. “When everybody is looked at equally and treated equally and fairly in everything that goes on and in regards to everything in this world, that’s what we all want for ourselves, for our players, for our children, for everybody in this world. That’s the thing the fight is for and they’ve got to continue that fight and we’ve got to continue that fight.”
•
A&M has plenty of experience in the offensive line with four returning starters, but the biggest plus might be the unit’s health. Senior right tackle Carson Green played with a broken bone in his wrist last year. Departed center Colton Prater started every game though he had a torn hip labrum and was playing because projected starter Ryan McCollum was dealing with a bad back.
“I actually [broke it] two years ago against Mississippi State,” Green said of his wrist injury. “The surgery didn’t go good, so this offseason I went and got another surgery, and this one seems to have fixed it, healed.”
Green shrugs off the effects of playing with a bad wrist.
“I think everybody plays hurt,” he said.
Green said he just taped his wrist and played.
“And also, there’s a lot more injuries that y’all didn’t know,” said Green, revealing Prater’s injury. “That’s one tough dude.”
McCollum is finally 100% healthy, and even though he didn’t start a game last year, he has 13 career starts.
“It’s going to be a big, key step for us to have Ryan there the whole season,” Green said.
