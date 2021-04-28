Texas A&M WR Camron Buckley, S Derrick Tucker enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley and safety Derrick Tucker have entered the NCAA transfer portal, both making the announcement via twitter Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Buckley missed the 2020 season because of a knee injury suffered in fall camp.

“I have enjoyed my 4 years as an Aggie but after careful consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer,” Buckley said. “I am walking by faith and trusting God.”

Buckley for his career had 62 receptions for 877 yards with four touchdowns. His best season was as a sophomore in 2018, making 34 catches for 474 yards with a touchdown.

Tucker, who opted out of the 2020 season, played in 25 games, making 16 starts. He ended with 84 career tackles, 55 of them solos.

“I would first like to say how grateful & blessed I am to have this opportunity,” Tucker said on twitter. “Thank you Texas A&M for the opportunity of a lifetime. God is great! I want to give a special thanks to Coach [Kevin] Sumlin, Coach [Jimbo] Fisher, Coach [John] Chavis, & Coach [Clarence] McKinney for not only being great coaches, but helping me develop as a young man. Being able to say I will have a degree from TAMU is amazing.”