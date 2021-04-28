Texas A&M WR Camron Buckley, S Derrick Tucker enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley and safety Derrick Tucker have entered the NCAA transfer portal, both making the announcement via twitter Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Buckley missed the 2020 season because of a knee injury suffered in fall camp.
“I have enjoyed my 4 years as an Aggie but after careful consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer,” Buckley said. “I am walking by faith and trusting God.”
Buckley for his career had 62 receptions for 877 yards with four touchdowns. His best season was as a sophomore in 2018, making 34 catches for 474 yards with a touchdown.
Tucker, who opted out of the 2020 season, played in 25 games, making 16 starts. He ended with 84 career tackles, 55 of them solos.
“I would first like to say how grateful & blessed I am to have this opportunity,” Tucker said on twitter. “Thank you Texas A&M for the opportunity of a lifetime. God is great! I want to give a special thanks to Coach [Kevin] Sumlin, Coach [Jimbo] Fisher, Coach [John] Chavis, & Coach [Clarence] McKinney for not only being great coaches, but helping me develop as a young man. Being able to say I will have a degree from TAMU is amazing.”
Even though Buckley missed the 2020 regular season with an injury, he suited up for the Orange Bowl and took part in pregame activities, but didn’t play. The day after the Aggies defeated North Carolina in the game, Buckley announced he would return for the 2021 season, taking advantage of the extra season the NCAA granted all winter sport athletes because of COVID-19.
Buckley, who took part in spring drills, didn’t have a reception in Saturday’s Maroon & White Game. The Maroon’s Chase Lane and the White’s Jalen Preston each had six receptions to pace the seven wide receivers who did have catches in the Maroon’s 23-6 victory.
Buckley is the second receiver within the week to enter the transfer portal, joining true freshman Shadrach Banks, who was a four-star prospect out of North Shore. Kam Brown and Dylan Wright are other receivers who had left via the transfer portal with Brown going to UCLA and Wright to Minnesota. Even with those departures the Aggies still had nine scholarship wide receivers on their spring roster – counting running back Ainais Smith – and will add Yulkeith Brown Jr., of Miami, Fla., in the summer.
Tucker played in the first four games of the 2019 season before taking a redshirt. He started seven games as a freshman in 2017 and played in 10 games as a sophomore in ’18.