Texas A&M WR Camron Buckley enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, who missed the 2020 season because of a knee injury suffered in fall camp, made the announcement via twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“I have enjoyed my 4 years as an Aggie but after careful consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer,” Buckley said. “I am walking by faith and trusting God.”

Buckley for his career had 62 receptions for 877 yards with four touchdowns. His best season was as a sophomore in 2018, making 34 catches for 474 yards with a touchdown. He followed that up with only 11 catches for 121 yards with no touchdowns.

Even though Buckley missed the 2020 regular season with an injury, he suited up for the Orange Bowl and took part in pregame activities, but didn’t play. The day after the Aggies defeated North Carolina in the game, Buckley announced he would return for the 2021 season, taking advantage of the extra season the NCAA granted all winter sport athletes because of COVID-19.