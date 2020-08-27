Texas A&M WR Cam Buckley lost for season with knee injury

Texas A&M senior wide receiver Camron Buckley suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice and had surgery Wednesday, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed during a zoom conference Thursday.
Buckley for his career had 62 receptions for 877 yards with four touchdowns. He had a career-low 11 catches last year for 121 yards.
Buckley potentially could have played a bigger role this year with wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers both leaving after their junior season and sophomore Ainias Smith moving to running back. The only wide receiver returning with more receptions is senior Jhamon Ausbon who led the team with 66 catches for 872 yards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!