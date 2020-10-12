Texas A&M WR Caleb Chapman likely out for the season with injury

Texas A&M's Caleb Chapman (81) makes a catch against Florida's Marco Wilson (3) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Caleb Chapman is likely out for the season with an injury, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday.
Chapman left the Aggies' game Saturday against Florida in the fourth quarter after catching a 51-yard touchdown pass to tie the Gators with 4:30 to play.
Chapman had a career day on Saturday with nine catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time an A&M receiver had more than 150 receiving yards in a game since Christian Kirk had 189 yards against Wake Forest in the 2017 Belk Bowl.
Chapman has 14 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
This is the second time Chapman has suffered a season-ending injury. He missed the final 11 games in 2018, his true freshman season.
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller (28) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during game action against Florida at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Michael Miller / The Eagle
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller (28) rushes for a touchdown past Florida's Donovan Stiner (13) and Marco Wilson (3) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Michael Miller / The Eagle
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M's Kellen Mond (11) throws during game action against Florida at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M's Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) defends as Florida's Kyle Pitts (84) makes a touchdown catch during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M's Caleb Chapman (81) makes a catch against Florida's Marco Wilson (3) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M's Chase Lane makes a touchdown catch during game action against Florida at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Field Judge Andy Britton separates Texas A&M's Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) and Florida's Kadarius Toney (1) after he caught a touchdown pass during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) catches a pass as Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) defends during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
APTOPIX Florida Texas A M Football
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) is tackled after a short gain by Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (3) and defensive back Myles Jones (0) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) pass down field during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) catches a pass for a touchdown as Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter (9) defends during the first quarterof an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to run against Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon (7) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks to quarterback Kellen Mond (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (89) runs after a catch against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) is tackled after a catch by Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson (26) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) is stopped just short of the goal line by Texas A&M defensive back Myles Jones (0) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) fights his way past Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr. (32) for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) celebrates with teammate Stone Forsythe (72) after a short touchdown run against Texas A&M during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M vs. Florida
during the Gators' game against the Aggies on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kyle Field in College Station.
UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey
Texas A&M vs. Florida football
Members of the Texas A&M football field run out prior to the game against Florida on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kyle Field in College Station.
UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey
APTOPIX Florida Texas A M Football
Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) brings down Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) after an interception that was called back due to a penalty during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) steps away from Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) during a run down the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) stiff arms Florida defensive back Chester Kimbrough (25) during a run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) reacts after sacking Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks downfield to pass against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M place kicker Seth Small (47) reacts with teammates after making the game winning field goal against Florida as time expired of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) dives over the goal line for a touchdown against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M place kicker Seth Small (47) reacts with teammates after making the game winning field goal against Florida as time expired of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M wide receiver Caleb Chapman (81) catches a pass for a touchdown as Florida defensive back Marco Wilson (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs Florida
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Florida
Battalion photo by Angelina Alcantar
Texas A&M v Florida
Battalion photo by Angelina Alcantar
Texas A&M v Florida
Battalion photo by Angelina Alcantar
Texas A&M v Florida
Battalion photo by Angelina Alcantar
Texas A&M v Florida
Battalion photo by Angelina Alcantar
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!