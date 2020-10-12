Texas A&M WR Caleb Chapman likely out for the season with injury

Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Caleb Chapman is likely out for the season with an injury, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday.

Chapman left the Aggies' game Saturday against Florida in the fourth quarter after catching a 51-yard touchdown pass to tie the Gators with 4:30 to play.

Chapman had a career day on Saturday with nine catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time an A&M receiver had more than 150 receiving yards in a game since Christian Kirk had 189 yards against Wake Forest in the 2017 Belk Bowl.

Chapman has 14 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

This is the second time Chapman has suffered a season-ending injury. He missed the final 11 games in 2018, his true freshman season.