Texas A&M women's track team climbs a spot to fifth in the country
Texas A&M women's track team climbs a spot to fifth in the country

The Texas A&M women’s track team moved up a spot to fifth in this week’s U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s outdoor weekly top 25 poll. LSU is first with 416.78 points followed by Southern Cal 353.43, Texas 352.32, Arkansas 283.63 and A&M 271.93. Rounding out the top 10 are BYU 236.72, Alabama 188.66, Florida 181.05, Florida State 143.65 and Kentucky 134.35.

The A&M men slipped five spots to seventh in the second outdoor poll of the season. BYU is first with 332.89 points followed by LSU 317.10, Florida 282.65, Southern Cal 225.13, Oregon 224.32, Texas 213.71, A&M 195.82 Iowa State 184.20, Kentucky 149.83 and Alabama 142.41.

A&M’s Tyra Gittens leads the country in the high jump (6 feet, 2.75 inches) and Deborah Acquah leads in the triple jump (45-5.75).

