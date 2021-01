Michigan State three-time All-American Annie Fuller has transferred to Texas A&M and will be eligible for the 2021 indoor and outdoor seasons.

Fuller recently earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a minor in health promotion at Michigan State, where she twice earned All-America honors in cross country and once in the indoor mile.

Her top times include 2 minutes, 8.72 seconds in the 800 meters, 4:17.18 in the 1,500, 4:35.63 in the mile and 9:21.30 in the 3,000.