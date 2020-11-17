Texas A&M women's track and field team signs Louisiana pole vaulter

The Texas A&M women’s track and field team signed pole vaulter Heather Abadie of St. Michael in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Abadie was named Louisiana’s Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year in 2019-20. She ranked first in her state and ninth nationally in the pole vault during the 2020 outdoor season with a clearance of 13 feet, 4 inches. She has won multiple titles including at the LHSAA indoor meet in 2019 and at the AAU National Pole Vault Invitational.
