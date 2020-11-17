 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's track and field team signs Louisiana pole vaulter
0 comments

Texas A&M women's track and field team signs Louisiana pole vaulter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M women’s track and field team signed pole vaulter Heather Abadie of St. Michael in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Abadie was named Louisiana’s Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year in 2019-20. She ranked first in her state and ninth nationally in the pole vault during the 2020 outdoor season with a clearance of 13 feet, 4 inches. She has won multiple titles including at the LHSAA indoor meet in 2019 and at the AAU National Pole Vault Invitational.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert