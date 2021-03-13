 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's track and field team finishes second at NCAA Indoor Championships
Texas A&M women's track and field team finishes second at NCAA Indoor Championships

20210123 INVITATIONAL MM 03

Texas A&M’s Athing Mu, right, leads Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller and teammate Dominique Mustin in the women’s 600 meters on Saturday at the Aggie Invitational at Gilliam Indoor Track. Mu won in 1:25.80.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

The Texas A&M women finished second at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Aggies scored 57 points and finished second to Arkansas, which had 68 points.

A&M led the meet with just two events to go, but Arkansas had second-, fourth-, and fifth-place finishes in the 3,000 meters to take a 15-point lead heading into the final event, the 4x400 relay.

A&M won the 4x400 with a time of 3 minutes, 26.68 seconds for 10 points, clinching second place. The time was a meet record, but fell 0.41 seconds short of breaking the collegiate record, which was set by A&M in February. Freshman Athing Mu anchored the relay for the Aggies and posted a leg of 49.54, which was the fastest 400 performance – individual or relay – in collegiate history.

A&M picked up 13 points in the 400 as Mu finished second with a time of 51.03 and sophomore Charokee Young was fourth (51.41).

Mu was a hair behind her top qualifying time (51.02) on Friday, coming in second behind Southern California's Kaelin Roberts (50.84) in the finals. Young's time was a personal best and the fifth-fastest time in school history.

Senior Deborah Acquah scored eight points for the Aggies by finishing second in the triple jump with a leap of 46 feet, 10 inches. Her jump broke a school record and was also the third-best performance in indoor collegiate history.

The A&M men finished in a tie for 31st.

On Saturday, senior Bryce Deadmon finished fifth in the 400 (45.54) for four points. A&M’s men’s 4x400 relay team finished seventh with a time of 3:06.77.

