Texas A&M women's tennis team wins two titles at TCU tournament

FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova won a singles championship and she and teammate Jayci Goldsmith won a doubles title at the TCU Winter Invitational on Tuesday.

Makarova lost to Rice’s Frederica Trevisan 6-4, 7-6 (0) on Tuesday but went 3-1 at the tournament and shared the singles title with TCU’s Marie Norris and Addy Guevara.

Makarova and Goldsmith finished the event 3-0 in doubles and shared the championship with TCU’s Stevie Kennedy and Tate Schroeder and Rice’s Diae El Jardi and Maria Budin.

A&M will open dual-match play with a doubleheader Monday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, facing Houston at noon and Prairie View A&M at 4 p.m.