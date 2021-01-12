 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's tennis team wins two titles at TCU tournament
0 comments

Texas A&M women's tennis team wins two titles at TCU tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova won a singles championship and she and teammate Jayci Goldsmith won a doubles title at the TCU Winter Invitational on Tuesday.

Makarova lost to Rice’s Frederica Trevisan 6-4, 7-6 (0) on Tuesday but went 3-1 at the tournament and shared the singles title with TCU’s Marie Norris and Addy Guevara.

Makarova and Goldsmith finished the event 3-0 in doubles and shared the championship with TCU’s Stevie Kennedy and Tate Schroeder and Rice’s Diae El Jardi and Maria Budin.

A&M will open dual-match play with a doubleheader Monday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, facing Houston at noon and Prairie View A&M at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert