Texas A&M women's tennis team wins nine matches to open home tournament
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won nine matches to open the A&M Fall Invitational on Friday in the season-opening event at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M’s Tatiana Makarova, Riley McQuaid, Jessica Anzo, Lucia Quiterio and Elise Robbins each won singles matches against players from Rice and Texas State, while Katya Townsend-McQuaid, Makarova-Robbins, Makarova-Anzo and McQuaid-Robbins each won a doubles match.

The tournament will continue at 11 a.m. Saturday with A&M to take on LSU in doubles.

