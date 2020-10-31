Texas A&M women's tennis team wins 7 of 9 matches against Baylor

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won five singles and two doubles matches against Baylor on Saturday at the Aggie Halloween Classic at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
A&M’s Tatiana Makarova, Katya Townsend, Riley McQuaid, Jessica Anzo and Elise Robbins won in singles, while Makarova-Jayci Goldsmith and Townsend-Anzo won in doubles.
A&M will finish the tournament beginning with doubles at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Aggie Halloween Classic
Saturday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
Round Two
Singles
Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Mel Krywoj, BU, 7-5, 6-3
Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Alicia Herrero Linana, BU, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
Angelina Shakhraichuk, BU, def. Lucia Quiterio, A&M, 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-4
Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Jessica Hinojosa, BU, 6-0, 6-1
Jessica Anzo, A&M, def. Audrey Boch-Collins, BU, 0-6, 7-6(2), 6-3
Elise Robbins, A&M, def. Hannah Pinto, BU, 7-6(4), 6-3
Doubles
Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Angelina Shakhraichuk/Anastasia Kharitonova, BU, 6-3
Katya Townsend/Jessica Anzo, A&M, def. Mel Krywoj/Alicia Herrero Linana, BU, 6-4
Livia Kraus/Jessica Hinojosa, BU, def. Lucia Quiterio/Elise Robbins, A&M, 7-5
