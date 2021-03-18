Texas A&M women's tennis team tries to rally in singles but loses to Kentucky 4-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point, rallied to tie the dual match twice in singles but couldn’t catch Kentucky in the end, losing 4-2 to the Wildcats in Southeastern Conference action Thursday at the Boone Tennis Complex.

A&M’s No. 64 Tatiana Makarova beat Akvile Parazinskaite 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to tie the team score at 1, and Aggie fourth-liner Dorthea Faa-Hviding later tied the match at 2 with her 6-2, 6-3 victory over Carla Girbau.

But Kentucky (12-3, 4-3) regained the lead with Carlota Molina’s three-set victory over Jayci Goldsmith 7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Wildcat sixth-liner Fiona Arrese clinched the team victory with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Jessica Anzo.

A&M (10-4, 2-2) will play No. 14 Vanderbilt at noon Saturday at the Currey Tennis Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kentucky 4, Texas A&M 2

Thursday at the Boone Tennis Center, Lexington, Ky.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)