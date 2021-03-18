Texas A&M women's tennis team tries to rally in singles but loses to Kentucky 4-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point, rallied to tie the dual match twice in singles but couldn’t catch Kentucky in the end, losing 4-2 to the Wildcats in Southeastern Conference action Thursday at the Boone Tennis Complex.
A&M’s No. 64 Tatiana Makarova beat Akvile Parazinskaite 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to tie the team score at 1, and Aggie fourth-liner Dorthea Faa-Hviding later tied the match at 2 with her 6-2, 6-3 victory over Carla Girbau.
But Kentucky (12-3, 4-3) regained the lead with Carlota Molina’s three-set victory over Jayci Goldsmith 7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Wildcat sixth-liner Fiona Arrese clinched the team victory with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Jessica Anzo.
A&M (10-4, 2-2) will play No. 14 Vanderbilt at noon Saturday at the Currey Tennis Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kentucky 4, Texas A&M 2
Thursday at the Boone Tennis Center, Lexington, Ky.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (64) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Akvile Parazinskaite 6-0, 6-4; 2. Carlota Molina, UK, def. Jayci Goldsmith 7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-4; 3. Lesedi Jacobs, UK, def. Katya Townsend 6-4, 6-4; 4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Carla Girbau 6-2, 6-3; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, vs. Elizabeth Stevens 6-3, 5-5, DNF; 6. Fiona Arrese, UK, def. Jessica Anzo 6-1, 7-5
Doubles
(Kentucky wins team point)
1. Parazinskaite/Arrese, UK, def. (39) Makarova/Goldsmith 6-4; 2. Girbau/Stevens, UK, vs. McBryde/Faa-Hviding 4-4 DNF; 3. (57) Jacobs/Anastasia Tkachenko, UK, def. Anzo/Townsend 7-5
Order of finish: D1, D3, S1, S3, S4, S2, S6* (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (10-4, 2-2); Kentucky (12-3, 4-3)
ITA rankings: No. 27 A&M; No. 28 Kentucky