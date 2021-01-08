 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's tennis team to open spring season in Fort Worth on Saturday
0 comments

Texas A&M women's tennis team to open spring season in Fort Worth on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Houston at 4 p.m. Saturday to open play at the TCU Winter Invitational at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth. The event includes Rice, Central Arkansas, North Texas and host TCU and will run through Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert