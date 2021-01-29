 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's tennis team to host doubleheader on Saturday
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host a doubleheader Saturday, facing SMU at 1 p.m. and Abilene Christian at 5 p.m. at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M (3-1) beat Washington State 4-1 and lost to second-ranked UCLA 4-0 on Sunday and Monday at the 13th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend in Los Angeles.

