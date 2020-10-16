Texas A&M women's tennis team to host A&M fall invitational

Coming off a long offseason, the Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host a fall invitational starting on Friday and going through Sunday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Six Aggies — Tatiana Makarova, Riley McQuaid, Lucia Quiterio, Katya Townsend, Jessica Anzo and Elsie Robbins — along with athletes from LSU, Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech and Rice will participate in the invite that begins at 11 a.m. Friday with two rounds of doubles and a round of singles. Both singles and doubles play will continue through Saturday and Sunday.