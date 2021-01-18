Texas A&M women's tennis team starts season going undefeated against Houston, Prairie View A&M

McBryde and Townsend defeated UH’s Laura Slisane and Giraldo 6-2 and downed Prairie View’s Ruju Chauhan and Jessica Lackey 6-0.

“I’m really pleased with [McBryde],” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “She’s hitting the ball very well right now, very clean. She’s moving very well, and she has a great attitude when she’s on the court. She looks like a really confident player. She got some excellent singles and doubles in today, and we haven’t had a chance to see her compete since last March, so we’re pleased that she has taken care of herself. Her hard work resulted in some great tennis today.”

A&M’s lone hiccup was Makarova and Goldsmith losing at No. 1 doubles to UH seniors Kendall-Wosley and Phonexay Chitdara 7-5. Kendall-Wosley and Chitdara were coming off a 6-1 victory over McNeese State’s Luna Jokanovic and Sofia San Jose Moren that helped the Lady Cougars to a 7-0 season-opening victory Sunday.

