Texas A&M women's tennis team starts season going undefeated against Houston, Prairie View A&M

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team started the season with 7-0 victories over the University of Houston and Prairie View A&M at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Monday.
Sophomore Jayci Goldsmith, sophomore Renee McBryde and redshirt freshman Jessica Anzo each posted singles victories in both matches. Goldsmith defeated Prairie View’s Victoria Fuenmayor Castillo 6-0, 6-1 on the top line and defeated Houston’s Sophie Geirts 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. McBryde defeated Prairie View’s Mahogani Green 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and defeated UH’s Gabriela Giraldo 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles. Anzo defeated Prairie View’s Jimena Duran-Castellanos 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles and UH’s Azul Pedemonti 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.
A&M junior Tatiana Makorova, ranked 64th nationally in singles, defeated UH’s Mimi Kendall-Woseley 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles as the Aggies never went to a third set in singles in either match. Makarova teamed up with Goldsmith in doubles for a 6-1 victory over Prairie View’s Castillo and Green on the top line.
McBryde and sophomore Katya Townsend had doubles victories in both matches.
“We played a lot together during our freshman year, so it was good to be able to get back out on the court with her,” McBryde said. “As a team, we connect really well. We played aggressive; trying to go after volleys at the net. Especially when Katya is serving, she sets me up so well at the net.”
McBryde and Townsend defeated UH’s Laura Slisane and Giraldo 6-2 and downed Prairie View’s Ruju Chauhan and Jessica Lackey 6-0.
“I’m really pleased with [McBryde],” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “She’s hitting the ball very well right now, very clean. She’s moving very well, and she has a great attitude when she’s on the court. She looks like a really confident player. She got some excellent singles and doubles in today, and we haven’t had a chance to see her compete since last March, so we’re pleased that she has taken care of herself. Her hard work resulted in some great tennis today.”
A&M’s lone hiccup was Makarova and Goldsmith losing at No. 1 doubles to UH seniors Kendall-Wosley and Phonexay Chitdara 7-5. Kendall-Wosley and Chitdara were coming off a 6-1 victory over McNeese State’s Luna Jokanovic and Sofia San Jose Moren that helped the Lady Cougars to a 7-0 season-opening victory Sunday.
“We got all nine of our student-athletes in matches today, and everyone got at least one singles and one doubles match in,” Weaver said. “We didn’t drop a set in any of the singles, and even when we lost a doubles set, we still came away with the doubles point in the match, so there’s nothing really to complain about there. I found a few things that we can work on, so I look forward to heading back in on Wednesday and getting some good practice in.”
A&M will play Washington State on Saturday at UCLA in the 13th annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend. Second-ranked UCLA, which is hosting the regional, will play No. 25 Kansas in the second match. The winners will play Sunday for a spot in the ITA National Women’s Team Indoors on Feb. 5-7 in Stillwater.
•
Texas A&M 7, Houston 0
Singles: No. 64 Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Mimi Kendall-Woseley, 7-5, 6-2; Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Sophie Gerits, 6-3, 6-4; Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Laura Slisane, 6-1, 6-4; Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Gabriela Giraldo, 6-4, 6-3; Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Phonexay Chitdara, 7-5, 6-2; Jessica Anzo, A&M, def. Azul Pedemonti, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Kendall-Woseley/Chitdara, UH, def. No. 39 Makarova/Goldsmith, 7-5; Townsend/McBryde, A&M, def. Slisane/Giraldo, 6-2; Riley McQuaid/Anzo, A&M, def. Pedemonti/Gerits, 6-1. Order of Finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (6,2,3,4,1,5).
Texas A&M 7, PVA&M 0
Singles: Goldsmith, A&M, def. Victoria Fuenmayor Castillo, 6-0, 6-1; Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Ruju Chauhan, 6-0, 6-1; McBryde, A&M, def. Mahogani Green, 6-0, 6-1; Anzo, A&M, def. Jimena Duran-Castellanos, 6-2, 6-1; Isa Di Laura, A&M, def. Jessica Lackey, 6-0, 6-0; Elise Robbins, A&M, def. Salma Sanchez Villalobos, 6-4, 6-4