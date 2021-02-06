Texas A&M women's tennis team returns against No. 20 Baylor at Mitchell Tennis Center

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team returns to action at noon Sunday to take on 20th-ranked Baylor at the Mitchell Tennis Center. It’ll be the 11th meeting between the teams since A&M (6-1) joined the Southeastern Conference with the Aggies holding a 9-1 advantage over the Bears.
Baylor (6-1) will be the Aggies second ranked opponent of the season. A&M’s first was against No. 2 UCLA at the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Jan. 25 when the Aggies lost 0-4 just short of advancing to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship.