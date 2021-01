The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will open the 2021 season Monday with a doubleheader against Houston and Prairie View A&M at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies will face Houston at noon before taking on Prairie View at 4 p.m.

In singles play, A&M junior Tatiana Makarova headlines the lineup ranked No. 64 in the preseason ITA rankings. In doubles rankings, the duo of Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith are at No. 39, while Makarova and Jessica Anzo are No. 55.