Texas A&M women's tennis team hosts A&M Halloween Classic
Texas A&M vs. SHSU women's tennis

Texas A&M's Jayci Goldsmith returns the ball during a doubles match against Sam Houston State on Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host the A&M Halloween Classic at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center starting on Friday. The three-day tournament will consists of players from A&M, Baylor, TCU and Rice.

The Aggies will be represented by juniors Tatiana Makarova and Riley McQuaid, sophomores Lucia Quiterio, Katya Townsend and Jayci Goldsmith, who is making her season debut, and freshmen Jessica Anzo and Elise Robbins.

The tournament will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the final round on Sunday. Fans are able to attend and the tournament will be live streamed on 12thman.com.

