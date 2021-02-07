Texas A&M women's tennis team falls to No. 20 Baylor

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost 5-2 to 20th-ranked Baylor at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday. A&M (6-2) started doubles play with a win from Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding, but the Bears came back to win the final two matches for a 1-0 lead. Baylor (7-1) had two straight set wins in singles play and added two more to clinch the match despite late victories from A&M’s Faa-Hviding and Tatiana Makarova.