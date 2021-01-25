 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's tennis team falls to No. 2 UCLA at ITA Kickoff Weekend
Texas A&M women's tennis team falls to No. 2 UCLA at ITA Kickoff Weekend

LOS ANGELES — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team fell to No. 2 UCLA 4-0 at the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Monday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Bruins (2-0) will advance to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Feb. 5-7.

UCLA got out to a 1-0 start with two wins in doubles play as No. 1 Elysia Bolton and Jada Hart, and Annette Goulak and Vivian Wolff beat their A&M opponents. A&M’s Katya Townsend and Renee McBryde led UCLA in the first two singles matches, but both went unfinished as the Bruins’ Abbey Forbes, Goulak and Bolton closed the day with three straight wins that lifted UCLA to its sweep.

The Aggies (3-1) will host a doubleheader with SMU and Abilene Christian on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve against SMU is set for noon, followed by Abilene Christian at 5 p.m.

