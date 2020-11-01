Texas A&M women's tennis team earns four wins, two titles in final day of A&M Halloween Classic

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team finished the final round of the Aggie Halloween Classic with four victories and two titles at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday.

The Aggies had three wins in singles play and one win in doubles. After three days, A&M totaled 17 overall victories with five in doubles play and 12 in singles. A&M junior Tatiana Makarova earned the tournament’s singles title and shared the doubles title with teammate Jayci Goldsmith and Rice’s Linda Huang and Michaela Haet. Makarova went undefeated with three straight wins in singles play and three wins in doubles with two different partners.

Makarova finished Sunday with a win over Huang 6-3, 7-5 and teamed up with Goldsmith to beat TCU’s Isabel Pascual Montalvo and Margaret Polk 6-1.

The Aggies’ Katya Townsend and Jessica Anzo also earned singles wins against Rice’s Diae El Jardi and Maria Budin, respectively.

A&M will return to play on Jan. 8-10 to compete at the TCU Invitational. The Aggies will then begin doubles play with a doubleheader against Houston and Prairie View A&M on Jan. 19 at the P. Mitchell Tennis Center.