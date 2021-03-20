Texas A&M women's tennis team cruises in singles to beat No. 14 Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point but took control in singles, rattling off four straight-set victories to beat No. 14 Vanderbilt 4-1 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference action at the Currey Tennis Center.

Down 1-0 to start singles, A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith tied the team score with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Emma Kurtz at No. 2 singles. Katya Townsend won her third-line match to give the Aggies (11-4, 3-2) the lead, and 64th-ranked Tatiana Makarova won on the first line followed by Renee McBryde on the fifth line to clinch the team victory.