Texas A&M women's tennis team cruises in singles to beat No. 14 Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point but took control in singles, rattling off four straight-set victories to beat No. 14 Vanderbilt 4-1 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference action at the Currey Tennis Center.

Down 1-0 to start singles, A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith tied the team score with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Emma Kurtz at No. 2 singles. Katya Townsend won her third-line match to give the Aggies (11-4, 3-2) the lead, and 64th-ranked Tatiana Makarova won on the first line followed by Renee McBryde on the fifth line to clinch the team victory.

Texas A&M 4, Vanderbilt 1

Saturday at the Currey Tennis Center, Nashville, Tenn.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (64) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. (20) Christina Rosca 6-4, 6-3; 2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Emma Kurtz 6-4, 6-1; 3. Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Holly Staff 6-4, 6-3; 4. Anessa Lee, Vandy, vs. Dorthea Faa-Hviding 1-6, 6-3, 5-5 DNF; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Marcella Cruz 7-6 (7), 6-3; 6. Amanda Meyer, Vandy, vs. Jessica Anzo 6-0, 4-6, 6-5 DNF

Doubles

(Vanderbilt wins team point)

1. (39) Goldsmith/Makarova, A&M, def. Anna Ross/Staff 6-1; 2. Kurtz/Cruz, Vandy, def. McBryde/Faa-Hviding 7-6 (4); 3. Lee/Rosca, Vandy, def. Anzo/Townsend 6-3

Order of finish: D1, D3, D2, S2, S3, S1, S5* (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (11-4, 3-2); Vanderbilt (12-3, 4-3)

ITA rankings: No. 14 Vanderbilt; No. 27 A&M

