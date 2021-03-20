Texas A&M women's tennis team cruises in singles to beat No. 14 Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point but took control in singles, rattling off four straight-set victories to beat No. 14 Vanderbilt 4-1 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference action at the Currey Tennis Center.
Down 1-0 to start singles, A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith tied the team score with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Emma Kurtz at No. 2 singles. Katya Townsend won her third-line match to give the Aggies (11-4, 3-2) the lead, and 64th-ranked Tatiana Makarova won on the first line followed by Renee McBryde on the fifth line to clinch the team victory.
Texas A&M 4, Vanderbilt 1
Saturday at the Currey Tennis Center, Nashville, Tenn.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (64) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. (20) Christina Rosca 6-4, 6-3; 2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Emma Kurtz 6-4, 6-1; 3. Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Holly Staff 6-4, 6-3; 4. Anessa Lee, Vandy, vs. Dorthea Faa-Hviding 1-6, 6-3, 5-5 DNF; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Marcella Cruz 7-6 (7), 6-3; 6. Amanda Meyer, Vandy, vs. Jessica Anzo 6-0, 4-6, 6-5 DNF
Doubles
(Vanderbilt wins team point)
1. (39) Goldsmith/Makarova, A&M, def. Anna Ross/Staff 6-1; 2. Kurtz/Cruz, Vandy, def. McBryde/Faa-Hviding 7-6 (4); 3. Lee/Rosca, Vandy, def. Anzo/Townsend 6-3