Texas A&M women's tennis team beats Washington State to advance to championship match at ITA Kickoff

LOS ANGELES — After a weather delay pushed back the first day of the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Los Angeles, the Texas A&M women’s tennis team came out strong with a 4-1 victory over Washington State on Sunday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center.

The Aggies (3-0) secured their doubles point off Riley McQuaid and Jessica Anzo’s 6-2 win over Fifa Kumhom and Pang Jittakoat following A&M’s No. 39 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith’s 6-1 win. Katya Townsend and Renee McBryde had a 5-2 lead in the final set of doubles play, but it went unfinished.

In singles play, Townsend put A&M up 2-0 with a swift 6-1, 6-1 win over Kumhom, but Washington State responded with its own singles point after Michaela Bayerlova took down Makarova. The Aggies closed out the match with wins from Goldsmith and McBryde, who clinched her first victory of the season after beating Jittakoat 6-1, 6-1. McQuaid and Anzo’s singles matches both went unfinished after McBryde’s win.

The Aggies will face No. 2 UCLA, who beat No. 19 California 4-0, for the chance to advance to the ITA National Women’s Tennis Indoor Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Feb. 5-7.

Texas A&M 4, Washington St. 1

Singles Competition