Texas A&M women's tennis team adds trio of recruits

Texas A&M women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver announced Friday the program had signed high school seniors Jeanette Mireles, Ellie Pittman and Mary Stoiana.

“In my opinion, the overall American class for 2021 is the toughest class I have seen in all my years of recruiting and our group of signees will be one of the top signing classes in the nation, if not the best,” Weaver said in a press release.

Houstonian Mireles currently ranks 23rd on tennisrecruiting.net. She reached the finals in July’s ITA Summer Circuit and the semifinals of the 2020 ITA Fall Circuit in September, both held in College Station. Pittman is the top player in Indiana, according to tennisrecruiting.net. Stoiana, who is from Southbury, Connecticut, is the best player in the New England region and the No. 13 player nationally, according to tennisrecruiting.net.

A&M didn’t sign anyone the last two years after signing three recruits in the 2018 recruiting class.