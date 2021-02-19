 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team in fifth after third day of SEC meet
ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s swimming team moved into fifth at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium.

With one day left in the meet, the Aggies have 611 points. Kentucky leads at 744 followed by Florida (720), Georgia (658), Alabama (655) and A&M. The scores are a combination of swimming and diving with the diving portion of the meet concluding Friday in Columbia, Missouri.

A&M senior Taylor Pike took second in the 100-yard butterfly in 51.71 seconds, and freshman Chloe Stepanek placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:43.58) on Friday.

On Thursday, A&M freshmen Bobbi Kennett and Olivia Theall, senior Jing Wen Quah and sophomore Emma Stephenson placed 10th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.47. Stepanek also placed 14th in the 50 freestyle (22.35).

