Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team finishs 14th at NCAA meet
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Senior Taylor Pike finished fourth in the 200-yard butterfly, and senior Camryn Toney and freshman Chloe Stepanek also scored key points for Texas A&M as the Aggies finished 14th at the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Pike swam the 200 butterfly in a personal-best 1 minute, 53.32 in the preliminaries then tied for fourth in the final at 1:53.42. Toney placed seventh in the 1,650 freestyle (16:04.02), and Stepanek finished eighth in the 100 freestyle (48.30). All three Aggies earned All-America status for their efforts with Stepanek claiming her second All-America citation of the week.

A&M senior Jing Wen Quah also placed 11th in the 200 butterfly (1:54.41).

Virginia won the team title with 491 points followed by North Carolina State (354), Texas (344.5), California (290) and Alabama (266). A&M moved up two spots in the standings on Saturday and finished with 107.5 points.

