Texas A&M women's swimmers open SEC meet with top six finishes in relays

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s swimming team finished fifth in the 200-yard medley relay and sixth in the 800 freestyle relay to open the Southeastern Conference Championships on Wednesday at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Senior Kara Eisenmann’s time of 24.80 seconds in the leadoff 50 backstroke helped A&M place fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:37.49. Alabama won in 1:34.68 followed by Missouri (1:35.61), Kentucky (1:35.87), Tennessee (1:36.41) and A&M.

A&M freshman Chloe Stepanek swam a personal-best 1:43.36 in the leadoff 200 of the 800 freestyle relay, and the Aggies placed sixth in 7:02.93. Kentucky won in 6:58.58 followed by Florida (6:58.91), Georgia (6:59.42), Alabama (7:01.36) and Tennessee (7:02.41).

The meet continued Thursday and will run through Saturday.