Texas A&M women's swimmers finish 12th in 800 freestyle relay at NCAA meet

Eagle staff report
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team opened the NCAA Championships with a 12th-place finish in the 800-yard freestyle relay on Wednesday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
A&M freshman Chloe Stepanek, senior Camryn Toney, junior Caroline Theil and senior Jing Wen Quah finished the relay in 7 minutes, 2.48 seconds. Stepanek set the school record in the 200 freestyle for her leadoff leg of 1:42.89.
The meet continues Thursday.
