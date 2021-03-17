 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's swimmers finish 12th in 800 freestyle relay at NCAA meet
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team opened the NCAA Championships with a 12th-place finish in the 800-yard freestyle relay on Wednesday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

A&M freshman Chloe Stepanek, senior Camryn Toney, junior Caroline Theil and senior Jing Wen Quah finished the relay in 7 minutes, 2.48 seconds. Stepanek set the school record in the 200 freestyle for her leadoff leg of 1:42.89.

The meet continues Thursday.

