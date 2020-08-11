Texas A&M women's swim team signs 13 freshmen

The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving program announced the addition of 13 freshmen Monday.
Texans signed were Kingwood’s Abigail Ahrens (backstroke/individual medley), Cibolo Steele’s Evelyn Bruner (freestyle/butterfly), Montgomery’s JoJo Daspit (free), Round Rock St. Dominic Savio Catholic’s Jade Hallum (free/fly), Ridge Point’s Bobbi Kennett (free/breaststroke), Klein’s Charlotte Longbottom (breast/IM), Lubbock’s Payton Props (diving), Rockwall Heath’s Alaya Smith (free/breast), Pearland Dawson’s Sarah Szklaruk (free/back) and Friendswood’s Olivia Theall (free/fly). A&M added a pair from North Carolina in Lake Norman’s Desirae Mangaoang (free/breast) and Community School of Davidson’s Emme Nelson (breast/IM). A&M also signed Chloe Stepanek (free) from Northport, New York.
