Texas A&M women's, men's track and field teams hold top 5 rankings

The Texas A&M men’s track team moved up three spots to fifth while the women remained fourth in this week’s United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Associations outdoor track & field national ratings index.

LSU remained atop the men’s poll followed by Southern California, Florida, BYU, A&M, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Florida State and Kentucky. LSU also tops the women’s poll followed by Arkansas, Southern Cal, A&M, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Texas Tech, Florida State and Florida. The Aggie women had three NCAA-leading marks from Tyra Gittens (high jump, heptathlon) and Athing Mu (800). For the men, Bryce Deadmon tops the 400 and he also is the world leader.