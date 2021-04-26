Texas A&M women's, men's track and field teams hold top 10 rankings

The Texas A&M women’s track and field team moved up to third, while the men moved down three spots to eighth in this week’s United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association national rankings.
LSU remained atop the men’s top 25 poll, followed by BYU, Oregon, Florida, Southern California, Texas, Iowa State, A&M, Alabama and Florida State. The Tigers also topped the women’s poll, followed by Arkansas, A&M, Texas, Southern California, Alabama, Georgia, Texas Tech, Florida State and Florida.
