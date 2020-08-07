Texas A&M women's hoops adds former five-star prospect Alexis Morris

Alexis Morris struck out at Baylor and again at Rutgers, but she plans on hitting a home run at Texas A&M.

The former five-star women’s basketball recruit from Beaumont is transferring to the Aggies. The 2017 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, who played at Beaumont Legacy Christian Academy, was the 20th-ranked player in the Class of 2017 by ESPN's HoopGurlz. The 5-foot-6 guard had a sizzling start to her collegiate career with the Lady Bears, making the All-Big 12 freshman team but off-the-field troubles led to her dismissal. She transferred to Rutgers, sat out a year, but played in only seven games last season. She entered the NCAA transfer portal in March seeking looking for a fresh start and quickly zeroed in on A&M.

“If I was ever going to go to a Texas school, it would have been Baylor or Texas A&M,” Morris said Friday night. “Obviously, I can’t go to Baylor and I want to come home and Texas A&M is a perfect fit for me. I’ve seen the way coach Gary Blair coaches his team and the way he lets his players play the game. I love the staff and I love the family [atmosphere]. I’ve always known these people since I’ve been in high school. This isn’t something new to me. I’m coming home. They’ve welcomed me home with open arms.”