Texas A&M women's hoops adds former five-star prospect Alexis Morris

Alexis Morris struck out at Baylor and again at Rutgers, but she plans on hitting a home run at Texas A&M.
The former five-star women’s basketball recruit from Beaumont is transferring to the Aggies. The 2017 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, who played at Beaumont Legacy Christian Academy, was the 20th-ranked player in the Class of 2017 by ESPN's HoopGurlz. The 5-foot-6 guard had a sizzling start to her collegiate career with the Lady Bears, making the All-Big 12 freshman team but off-the-field troubles led to her dismissal. She transferred to Rutgers, sat out a year, but played in only seven games last season. She entered the NCAA transfer portal in March seeking looking for a fresh start and quickly zeroed in on A&M.
“If I was ever going to go to a Texas school, it would have been Baylor or Texas A&M,” Morris said Friday night. “Obviously, I can’t go to Baylor and I want to come home and Texas A&M is a perfect fit for me. I’ve seen the way coach Gary Blair coaches his team and the way he lets his players play the game. I love the staff and I love the family [atmosphere]. I’ve always known these people since I’ve been in high school. This isn’t something new to me. I’m coming home. They’ve welcomed me home with open arms.”
Morris was Baylor’s highest-ranked recruit in the Class of 2017 and quickly showed her talents. Morris started the final six games of the 2017-18 season after senior Kristy Wallace suffered a season-ending knee injury. Morris averaged 16 points in the final five games to cap a season in which she averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. Her 116 assists tied the school record for a freshman set by Ebony Jackson in 2002-03. Morris, who was expected to be the starting guard for the 2018-19 season, scored a season-high 19 points in the Big 12 tournament title game against Texas.
“Guys, that was no fluke,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said afterward. “The kid can play. She’s got a swagger about her, we’ve seen it every day.”
But Morris was dismissed from Baylor on Sept. 11, 2018, for violation of team rules. Two days earlier, Morris had been arrested by Texas State University police for allegedly assaulting another woman inside a dormitory, according to police records obtained by NJ Advance Media.
She transferred to Rutgers, which was a frustrating experience on the court as she played 57 minutes, scoring only seven points. But off the court it was another learning experience as she had to sit out a season. The Big Ten granted her a medical hardship that year.
“I had a past,” Morris said. “That was my young 18 self. I am now 21 years old. Three years is enough to grow and learn from your mistakes. Now, if I’m still making those same mistakes, then obviously something is wrong. But I’ve learned from my mistakes. I’ve learned a life lesson at each different stop. At Baylor – [I learned] your off-the-court decisions are way more important than what you do on the court. On the court, you have to handle it, too. But off the court, it means everything. That’s what I learned from Baylor. I learned you have to grow up and handle your own business.”
Morris said at Rugers she learned she could no longer blame coaches or her parents when things went wrong.
“I had to grow up at [Rutgers],” she said. “I didn’t have anyone there to hold my hand. I was out there on my own.”
Morris, who plans to be in College Station next week, said it’s time to “get the show back on the road.”
It’s unclear if Morris will have two or three years of eligibility remaining.
Her addition continues A&M’s trend of adding veteran players. A&M had previously landed Minnesota shooting guard Destiny Pitts, Tennessee sophomore guard Zaay Green and Midland Junior College center Ella Tofaeono to complement a veteran ground that has three senior starters in center Ciera Johnson, wing Kayla Wells and power forward N’dea Jones.
