Texas A&M women's golf team to compete at SEC Championship

The Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Wednesday through Sunday in Hoover, Ala., at the Greystone Golf and Country Club on the par-72, 6,253-yard Legacy Golf Course. The teams will play three rounds of stroke play and finish with two days of match play.
A&M is coming off a fourth-place finish at LSU’s Tiger Classic. Competing for A&M will be seniors Courtney Dow, Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck; junior Brooke Tyree; sophomore Blanca Fernández García-Poggio; and freshman Ellie Szeryk. Top-ranked South Carolina leads the field. Other ranked teams are No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 9 Auburn, No. 10 Georgia, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 24 Alabama and No. 25 Florida.