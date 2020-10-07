 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's golf team ties for 11th at Blessings Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a final-round 305 to tie for 11th at 60-over 924.

Arkansas won at even-par 864 followed by LSU (18 over) and South Carolina (21 over).

A&M senior Amber Park shot 73–228 to tie for 28th individually followed by teammates Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-37th, 75–231), Brooke Tyree (t-43rd, 75–233), Makenzie Niblett (t-51st, 83–236) and Ava Schwienteck (t-63rd, 81–243).

Arkansas’ Brooke Matthews shot a final-round 73 to win by five strokes at 10-under 206.

A&M will compete in The Ally on Oct. 19-21 at the Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, Mississippi.

