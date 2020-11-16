 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's golf team sign three recruits
0 comments

Texas A&M women's golf team sign three recruits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston announced the signing of three golfers on Monday. The class includes Adela Cernousek, Lana Calibuso-Kwee and Lauren Nguyen.

Cernousek, a Antibes, France native, is No. 231 in the World Amateur Golf rankings and No. 55 in the U18 European Golf rankings. Calibuso-Kwee led Hawaii’s Baldwin High to three consecutive Maui Interscholastic League team championships and was named the 2019 MIL girls golfer of the year, as well as winning the 2019 MIL individual title. Nguyen, a Katy native, was the 2019 Texas Legends Junior Tour player of the year and led Seven Lakes to two straight Region II-6A championships in 2018 and ‘19.

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert