Texas A&M women's golf team sign three recruits

Cernousek, a Antibes, France native, is No. 231 in the World Amateur Golf rankings and No. 55 in the U18 European Golf rankings. Calibuso-Kwee led Hawaii’s Baldwin High to three consecutive Maui Interscholastic League team championships and was named the 2019 MIL girls golfer of the year, as well as winning the 2019 MIL individual title. Nguyen, a Katy native, was the 2019 Texas Legends Junior Tour player of the year and led Seven Lakes to two straight Region II-6A championships in 2018 and ‘19.