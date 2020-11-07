Texas A&M women's golf team in ninth after first round of Liz Murphey

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot an 11-over 299 and is in ninth place after the first of three rounds at the 12-team Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic on Friday at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

Georgia leads at even-par 288 followed by Vanderbilt, Tennessee, LSU and Mississippi State (4 over), Auburn (5 over), Arkansas and Kentucky (8 over), A&M and Alabama (15 over).

A&M’s Amber Park and Courtney Dow each shot 2-over 74 and are tied for 19th. Brooke Tyree it tied for 28th at 75. Ava Schwienteck is tied for 38th at 76, and Stephanie Astrup is in 56th at 80.

A&M will tee off at 7:34 a.m. with Arkansas and Kentucky in the second round Saturday.