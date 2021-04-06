Texas A&M women's golf team in fifth place at Tiger Golf Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot 297-291–588 over the first two rounds of the Tiger Golf Classic on Tuesday, finishing the day in fifth at The University Club.

LSU leads the 14-team tournament at 9-under 567 followed by Vanderbilt (even), Ole Miss and Mississippi State (8 over), A&M (12 over), Arkansas (14 over), Auburn (15 over) and Alabama and Tennessee (17 over).

A&M senior Courtney Dow shot 75-70 and is tied for 14th at 1-over 145. Senior Amber Park is tied for 18th at 75-71–146 followed by sophomore Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-29th, 72-77–149), junior Brooke Tyree (t-29th, 76-73–149) also stands tied for 29th and senior Ava Schwienteck (t-52nd, 75-77–152).

A&M will start the final round at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.