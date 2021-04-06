 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's golf team in fifth place at Tiger Golf Classic
0 comments

Texas A&M women's golf team in fifth place at Tiger Golf Classic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot 297-291–588 over the first two rounds of the Tiger Golf Classic on Tuesday, finishing the day in fifth at The University Club.

LSU leads the 14-team tournament at 9-under 567 followed by Vanderbilt (even), Ole Miss and Mississippi State (8 over), A&M (12 over), Arkansas (14 over), Auburn (15 over) and Alabama and Tennessee (17 over).

A&M senior Courtney Dow shot 75-70 and is tied for 14th at 1-over 145. Senior Amber Park is tied for 18th at 75-71–146 followed by sophomore Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-29th, 72-77–149), junior Brooke Tyree (t-29th, 76-73–149) also stands tied for 29th and senior Ava Schwienteck (t-52nd, 75-77–152).

A&M will start the final round at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert