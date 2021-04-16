Texas A&M women's golf team in 12th place at SEC championships

HOOVER, Ala. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team is in 12th place after the second round of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Thursday at the Greystone Legacy Golf Course.

The Aggies shot 4-over 292 to move up a spot from 13th. Courtney Dow led the team with 1-under 71 to tie for 16th, followed by teammates Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t34, 2-over 70), Brooke Tyree (t51, 3-over 75), Amber Park (t63, 4-over 76) and Ava Schwienteck (t65, 5-over 77). A&M will tee off at 9:10 a.m. on Friday for round three.