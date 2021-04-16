 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's golf team in 12th place at SEC championships
0 comments

Texas A&M women's golf team in 12th place at SEC championships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOOVER, Ala. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team is in 12th place after the second round of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Thursday at the Greystone Legacy Golf Course.

The Aggies shot 4-over 292 to move up a spot from 13th. Courtney Dow led the team with 1-under 71 to tie for 16th, followed by teammates Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t34, 2-over 70), Brooke Tyree (t51, 3-over 75), Amber Park (t63, 4-over 76) and Ava Schwienteck (t65, 5-over 77). A&M will tee off at 9:10 a.m. on Friday for round three.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert