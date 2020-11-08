 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's golf team finishes seventh; Dow lands in the top 10 at Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic
Courtney Dow

Texas A&M senior Courtney Dow played through a back injury during the fall then healed during the Christmas break and says she is healthy heading into the spring portion of the Aggies’ schedule. 

 Texas A&M athletic department photo by Rick Osentoski

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished in seventh place at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic, and were led by Courtney Dow who had her 12th top 10 finish on Sunday at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

Auburn (E) won by one stroke over Tennessee (+1). Georgia (+8), Vanderbilt (+12) and Alabama (+16) rounded out the top 5.

The Aggies finished at 18-over 882 in their season finale and recorded their best finish of the season thanks to Dow’s 1-over 73 performance in the final round, which tied her for seventh overall at even par 216. It was the best finish by an Aggie this season.

A&M’s Amber Park finished tied for 13th at 3-over 219 for her 11th top 15 finish. Brooke Tyree tied for 38th at 9-over 225, Ava Schwienteck tied for 45th at 11-over 227 and Stephanie Astrup placed 55th at 17-over 233.

