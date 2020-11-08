Texas A&M women's golf team finishes seventh; Dow lands in the top 10 at Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic

Texas A&M senior Courtney Dow played through a back injury during the fall then healed during the Christmas break and says she is healthy heading into the spring portion of the Aggies’ schedule.
Texas A&M athletic department photo by Rick Osentoski
Eagle staff report
ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished in seventh place at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic, and were led by Courtney Dow who had her 12th top 10 finish on Sunday at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
Auburn (E) won by one stroke over Tennessee (+1). Georgia (+8), Vanderbilt (+12) and Alabama (+16) rounded out the top 5.
The Aggies finished at 18-over 882 in their season finale and recorded their best finish of the season thanks to Dow’s 1-over 73 performance in the final round, which tied her for seventh overall at even par 216. It was the best finish by an Aggie this season.
A&M’s Amber Park finished tied for 13th at 3-over 219 for her 11th top 15 finish. Brooke Tyree tied for 38th at 9-over 225, Ava Schwienteck tied for 45th at 11-over 227 and Stephanie Astrup placed 55th at 17-over 233.
Texas A M South Carolina Football
South Carolina kick returner Jammie Robinson (7) is tackled by Texas A&M defensive back Myles Jones (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) carries the ball against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) stiff-arms Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (92) tackles South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill (15) looks for an open receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp points to the video screen during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher runs off the field before the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane (2) carries the ball next to South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) takes a snap during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane (2) is knocked out of bounds by South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M's Ryan McCollum (77) and Ainias Smith (0) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M's Max Wright (42), Jalen Wydermyer (85), Moose Muhammad III (7) and Darvon Hubbard (22) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare (52), Jaycee Horn (1) and John Dixon (22) look at the video screen during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith, center, carries the ball next to Texas A&M defensive back Keldrick Carper (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas (1) shares a laugh during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (92) prepares to take the field with teammates before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks through the end zone before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks through the end zone before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) participates in warm-ups before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M running back Connor Blumrick (8) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5), McKinnley Jackson (35), and Derick Hunter (6) warm up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) and Ryan McCollum (77) warm up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) jogs off the field before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) jogs off the field before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) walks across the field before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
University of South Carolina students cheer on the Gamecocks before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
University of South Carolina students cheer on the Gamecocks before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
University of South Carolina students cheer on the Gamecocks before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher prepares to take the field with players before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
University of South Carolina students cheer on the Gamecocks before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas A M South Carolina Football
A security guard hold a sign that reads, "PHYSICAL DISTANCING REQUIRED," during an NCAA college football game between South Carolina and Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!