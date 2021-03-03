Texas A&M women's golf team finishes 18th at Gamecock Intercollegiate

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a final-round 307 to finish at 52-over 916 for 18th place at the Gamecock Intercollegiate on Wednesday at Columbia Country Club.
A&M’s Courtney Dow shot 75 to tie for 60th at 227 followed by teammates Brooke Tyree (t75th, 77–230), Ava Schwienteck (t-78th, 77–231), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-80th, 78–232) and Ellie Szeryk (t-89th, 78–237).
Duke won the 18-team tournament with a final-round 291 for an even-par 864 total. Wake Forest was second (287–867) and South Carolina third (298–870).
