 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's golf team finishes 16th at Liz Murphey Classic
0 comments

Texas A&M women's golf team finishes 16th at Liz Murphey Classic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished in 16th place with the second-lowest final round score of 9-over 297 at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course on Sunday.

South Carolina finished in first with a 301-881, Ole Miss was second (883), while Kentucky (890), Arkansas (893) and Georgia (898) rounded out the top five.

A&M’s Courtney Dow finished tied for 26th at 225, followed by Ava Schwienteck (T60th-235), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (T68th-237), Brooke Tyree (T75th-238), Amber Park (T80th-241).

The Aggies will return to play April 6-7 at the Tiger Golf Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert