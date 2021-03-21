Texas A&M women's golf team finishes 16th at Liz Murphey Classic

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished in 16th place with the second-lowest final round score of 9-over 297 at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course on Sunday.

South Carolina finished in first with a 301-881, Ole Miss was second (883), while Kentucky (890), Arkansas (893) and Georgia (898) rounded out the top five.

A&M’s Courtney Dow finished tied for 26th at 225, followed by Ava Schwienteck (T60th-235), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (T68th-237), Brooke Tyree (T75th-238), Amber Park (T80th-241).

The Aggies will return to play April 6-7 at the Tiger Golf Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.