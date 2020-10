Texas A&M women's golf team are in 14th place after one round at The Ally

WEST POINT, Miss. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team closed out the first round of The Ally in 14th place at 18-over 306 at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Monday.

Florida (-8) leads the pack, while Auburn (-5), Ole Miss (-4), South Carolina (-1) and LSU (E) round out the top five.

Amber Park and Brooke Tyree led A&M after day one, tying for 39th place at 3-over 75. Park parred eight holes and finished with a team-high 14 holes at par-or-better.

Tyree and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, who is tied for 54th at 5-over 77, each had a team-best two birdies on Monday. The Aggies’ Makenzie Niblett (7-over 79) and Ellie Szeryk (15-over 87) rounded out the day tied for 61st and 74th, respectively.

The Aggies will continue play on Tuesday at 10 a.m.