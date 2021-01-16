 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's diving team earns three top finishes in meet against Houston
Aimee Wilson and Alyssa Clairmont led the Texas A&M women’s diving team with first-place finishes against Houston at the Rec Center Natatorium on Saturday.

Wilson swept the springboards with top scores on the 1-meter board (328.05) and 3-meter board (344.03), while Clairmont’s 291.23 score on the platform earned the Aggies’ their final top finish of the day.

A&M’s junior Chloe Ceyanes and senior Charlye Campbell also landed in the top behind Wilson. Ceyanes scored 277.13 and 301.20, and Campbell scored 314.17 and 284.18 on the 1-meter and 3-meter, respectively.

From the men’s team, Kurtis Mathews (1-meter; 405.00), Kyle Sanchez (3-meter; 319.13) and Tony Stewart (platform; 291.98) all competed in the exhibition round Saturday.

The men’s and women’s diving team return to action against LSU on Jan. 23 at the Rec Center Natatorium.

