The season-ending banquet for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team will be Monday at 6 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. Tickets are $30 with attire business casual with parking in lot 62 at the University Center garage or the Gene Stallings Boulevard garage. Tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP Claudia Walker at cewalker@athletics.tamu.edu by Wednesday.