 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's basketball team will play NCAA tourney teams South Dakota, Northwestern
0 comments

Texas A&M women's basketball team will play NCAA tourney teams South Dakota, Northwestern

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play Pittsburgh, South Dakota and Northwestern in that order at the 2021 Paradise Jam on Nov. 25-27 in the U.S. Virgin Islands. South Dakota and Northwestern made the NCAA tournament as did the A&M, which won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. South Dakota (19-6), which won the Summit League tournament, lost to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Northwestern (16-9), which was fifth in the Big Ten, lost in the second round to Louisville. Pitt (5-14) was 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The other division in the Paradise Jam eight-team field includes Arizona, DePaul, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.

The event returns after COVID-19 forced it to be canceled in 2020. The division winners will be determined by best record, with scoring margin the tiebreaker, if needed.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert