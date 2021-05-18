Texas A&M women's basketball team will play NCAA tourney teams South Dakota, Northwestern

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play Pittsburgh, South Dakota and Northwestern in that order at the 2021 Paradise Jam on Nov. 25-27 in the U.S. Virgin Islands. South Dakota and Northwestern made the NCAA tournament as did the A&M, which won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. South Dakota (19-6), which won the Summit League tournament, lost to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Northwestern (16-9), which was fifth in the Big Ten, lost in the second round to Louisville. Pitt (5-14) was 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference.