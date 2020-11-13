Texas A&M women's basketball team will open SEC play against Tennessee

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will open Southeastern Conference play at home against Tennessee on Dec. 31. The Aggies will conclude league action with top-ranked South Carolina on Feb. 28 at Reed Arena.

A&M’s other home SEC games will be against Kentucky (Jan. 7), Mississippi State (Jan. 17), Georgia (Jan. 31), LSU (Feb. 4), Arkansas (Feb. 14) and Missouri (Feb. 18). A&M’s road SEC games will be at Florida (Jan. 3), Arkansas (Jan. 10), LSU (Jan. 14), Missouri (Jan. 24), Auburn (Jan. 28), Vanderbilt (Feb. 11), Ole Miss (Feb. 21) and Alabama (Feb. 25).

The SEC, which released the schedule Friday, will hold its tournament March 3-7 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

A&M will open the season against Lamar on Nov. 25 at Reed Arena. A&M’s other nonconference home games will be against Texas Southern (Dec. 2), Abilene Christian (Dec. 13), Sam Houston State (Dec. 15), Rice (Dec. 20) and Northwestern State (Dec. 28), and the Aggies will play at DePaul (Nov. 28), at Texas (Dec. 6), at Little Rock (Dec. 10).