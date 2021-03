The fourth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will have a watch party for ESPN’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show at 6 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. There will be no admission charge.

The Aggies (23-2) are projected to be a No. 1 seed for the 64-team tournament. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available, serving snacks, drinks and beer.